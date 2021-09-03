Playing Fortnite for a month, he earned $ 5 million. that’s how

Video games have evolved a lot over the years. But whoever believed that the evolution was purely graphical and of computing power would easily fall into error.

It is true that today’s video games have incomparable graphics compared to those of a few years ago, but above all today’s video games are literally machines for making money. And not only the software houses are earning, but also the most skilled characters who manage to sneak into these virtual worlds. Yes, because now there is not much difference between video game, social network, virtual world, Marketplace, etc. All these concepts are merging into a single great magmatic and evanescent concept. What is certain is that video games should create mechanisms that allow the most popular characters to earn and even a lot. Lately, Ariana Grande has caused a sensation, for having made a virtual concert in a video game she has earned 20 million dollars. But the story of this player is perhaps even more unique.

Fortnite Creator Code

One month of Fortnite, the hugely popular video game played in virtually every corner of the planet earned him $ 5 million. For those who are outside the logic of these games, I always play absolutely absurd but in reality the mechanism is there. This hugely popular video player called Ninja is famous for his Twitch streams has published a sort of Code under which all his fans who made purchases on Fortnite would automatically recognize a small percentage of their purchases. Ninja so many fans in this month of the game so many have purchased fortnite products through its code that in essence it has totaled 5 million dollars in percentage.

This reminds us once again how popularity on Twitch makes some gamers particularly likeable towards their automatically rich audience in no time.

And it is in the interest of games to allow them to further enrich themselves on their platform in order to drag their followers to their games.