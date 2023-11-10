Playing Minecraft for 24 hours – The Catalyst

November 9, 2023 | FEATURES | By Zeke Lloyd

Disclaimer: This writer was one of the main organizers of the event.

A tour of the Worner Campus Center arrived shortly after noon on Saturday. The clock showing the remaining time read just over 12 hours. We were in a good mood. That morning’s dawn had provided enough momentum to last into the early afternoon. He left at 3 p.m.

But when the tour was over, we laughed and chatted. Looking at our haggard but determined faces, I wondered what we would look like to future students. I wondered what made them think about this place. What would this have meant to me?

Over the course of our time playing, many people stopped by the Worner Center. Some looked at us strangely. Some simply watched for a moment, in silence, and then moved on. Most people ignored us.

But some chose to share their direct opinions.

There were only two types of comments. The first type was the various forms of support that people shared. For example, the game output was charged with electricity. Several people stayed a while to watch.

But at some point on Friday night, after the third hour had passed, the board game club came down from the second floor and stood for a while looking at our humble group. As they left, the initial crowd followed them.

There were not many visitors during the early hours of Saturday. Very few of us stayed to play until dawn. Then came Rastall’s brunch rush. We began to notice a change in the commentary. We started hearing the same question, over and over again.

Why hadn’t we won the game?

Throughout the entire session, we only won the game once. It was 4 pm. Shortly after lunch on Saturday afternoon.

Beating him had a particular effect on us. Suddenly, there was nothing left for us to do.

We had eight hours to kill. That’s when it was about pushing ourselves.

“I’m exhausted. I don’t want to do this anymore, I know it’s breaking my brain,” said Ian Johnson ’24, one of the main organizers of the event.

The trick was convincing yourself that it mattered. It was ridiculous; the medium felt so reductionist. But the idea that the world we made had consequences. That the things we built mattered. Those adventures still carried risks and rewards. That kept us going. So we try to convince ourselves.

Then you realize that it’s crazy to care so much about Minecraft. And then you notice that the lights, in the last 20 hours, haven’t changed at all. You remember that you have seen a sunset, a sunrise, and now another sunset is approaching.

You miss the outside world. And you’re excited to come back. You miss all the people who would have made it easier.

During the time we were there, we had over 40 players. Some family and close friends called to play. Countless students passed by our Worner corner for just a few minutes.

We couldn’t have done it without them. We find community at the tables and feel the support of those we love. It would have been impossible without both.

But after the hecklers accepted our slow progress in the game, they started asking a different question. Actually, we all got asked this question eventually. It was the same question we kept asking ourselves: “Why are you doing this?”

At 6 p.m. we were on the brink of the abyss. But we were still playing. None of us could explain it. “I can recognize it’s irrational, but I’m going to do it anyway,” Johnson said.

If you’ve come here to find some explanation for why three people struggled to play Minecraft for 24 consecutive hours, skip to the next article. Twenty-four hours later, we still don’t know why we did it.

It’s not why we did it, it’s why we tried. We wanted something bigger. We dedicated 24 hours and that number was multiplied by the investments of our community.

To those who spent 24 hours and those who spent just five minutes, thank you for being a part of something with us.

That’s all we wanted: something to share. It was just a moment to be together, in a space, in a world. And it was fun.

Let’s do it again sometime.