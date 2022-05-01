Playing Repechage at home is not a guarantee; How did it go?

Although you can still get right into the league if some results are given in pending matches of the Day 17 of the Clausura 2022 on the Liga MX, the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They are already tied up to play the Repechage at home, hoping to meet their rival for this match, which could be from the Club América, Cruz Azul, Rayados, San Luis, Necaxa, Mazatlán, León, Pumas or Toluca.

Contrary to what happened in the 2021 Opening Repechage, where they were eliminated by La Franja del Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the Chivas will be able to play the single-match tie at home, where this semester they presented an improvement compared to the previous tournament.

Also read: Liga MX: Qualified for the Liguilla and Repechage at the moment (Live)

In the Apertura 2021, Chivas had a performance of 45.83% at home, achieving 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. In that tournament they scored 9 goals and allowed 10 annotations. 11 of his 22 points were at home. 50% of the points achieved in the tournament came from playing for Akron.

For this Clausura 2022, Chivas’ balance was 4 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. They scored 14 goals and received 12. 14 of their 246 points were at home, 53% of the total points and an effectiveness of 51.85% at home.

The general cut of the 2020-2021 Season at Akron ended in 7 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses, with 23 goals for and 22 against.

Chivas’ effectiveness was 49.01%, so playing at Akron will not guarantee a good result for Guadalajara, remembering that in case of a tie, the tie will be decided on penalties.

Against their potential rivals in the Repechage, Chivas has won 4, lost against 3 and tied against 2.

How did you do at home in AP 2021?

Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis

Chivas 2-2 FC Juarez

Chivas 0-3 Club Leon

Chivas 2-1 Necaxa

Chivas 1-0 Pachuca

Chivas 0-1 Atlas

Chivas 2-0 Toluca

Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul

Balance: How did you do at home in Clausura 2022?

Chivas 3-0 Mazatlan FC

Chivas 1-1 Roosters

Chivas 1-3 Tigers

Chivas 2-3 Puebla

Chivas 1-0 Santos

Chivas 0-0 America

Chivas 1-3 Monterrey

Chivas 2-1 Xolos

Chivas 3-1 Pumas

Also read: Chivas: Alexis Vega threatens his possible rivals in the Repechage