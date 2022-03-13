Playing video games can improve reading skills, a surprising study revealed

The study determined that exposure to more peripheral demands in video games likely exercised visual attention systems in the brain that are required for fast and efficient reading (Getty Images)

Often looks like a lazy activity, But new research suggests that Playing video games could have a surprising benefit: improving reading skills.

Researchers of the University of Saskatchewan they say the games they can improve peripheral attention skills, which are essential for reading ability. “Attention is an important part of successful reading. explained the university’s psychology graduate student, Shaylyn Kress, who led the study, speaking to The Star Phoenix.

And he added: “Eyes need to systematically scan a page to correctly process each word and sentence, for example. Therefore, activities that can affect attention processes, like video games, they can also have an impact on reading.”

In the study, the researchers set out to understand how games affect reading skills. First, the team analyzed the most popular video games to determine the number of objects placed on the periphery, against those in the middle, to which the players had to react.

Then, a group of participants with different levels of gaming experience completed a reading task involving words that appeared on a screen in one of eight possible locations. The words included familiar words that were easy to read, as well as false words that required speaking to be read. The results revealed that Participants who had played games with more peripheral objects were better at reading both known and false words quickly and efficiently.

“The economic and health sectors benefit from this research because it could lead to collaborations between scientists, doctors and game developers to create educational games tailored to improve reading ability” (Getty Images)

“We observed that people with more exposure to visual demands presented peripherally in video games, for example, a text notification or an enemy that appears on the side of the screen, instead of the center of the screen, tended to have faster reading reaction times than people with little or no exposure to peripherally presented visual demands. remarked Kress.

researchers They hope their findings will lead to better video game designs that can promote healthier habits. “The economy and health sectors benefit from this research because could lead to collaborations between scientists, doctors and game developers to create educational games adapted to improve reading skills. Finally, Society at large benefits from this research by gaining a better understanding of the impacts your hobbies might have on your brain.”added the expert.

the studio arrives shortly after research revealed that violent video games do not make players more aggressive in real life. Researchers of the City University of London looked at how violent behavior among adolescent boys is affected by new violent video game releases in the United States and concluded that Policies aimed at imposing restrictions on the sale of video games to minors, as several US states have attempted, are unlikely to reduce violence.

Days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized video game addiction as a mental disorder by including it in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized days ago the video game addiction as a mental disorder by including it in your International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). The updated list of diseases that for the first time includes addiction to video games in its mental disorders section, came into force when it was published by the body, after approving it at its assembly in May 2021.

The eleventh International Classification of Diseases of the whowhich is used by health professionals to standardize their work, codes 1.6 million clinical cases, and is the first revision of the list in 30 years, so the above belongs to a time when this disorder hardly existed. The organism seeks with this inclusion to improve statistics on addiction to video games on the planet, since before this standardization, studies have offered highly variable figures on the prevalence of this disorder, ranging from 1% of the population to even 50% (in Asia).

As pointed out last year by the team leader of the who who compiled the list, Robert Jacob, signs like not being able to stop playing on the internet or with a console, neglecting friends or work because of it, for periods of more than a year, They may be symptoms of this addiction. The inclusion of this disorder by the WHO last year was not exempt from controversyand the video game industry protested against it, arguing that there were no solid grounds for considering this addiction a mental illness.

KEEP READING:

How to set time limits on a minor’s iPhone

The pandemic within the pandemic: the increase in childhood obesity is worrying

Post-COVID-19 mental fog in children and adolescents: what it is and how it impacts their learning