If you have closely followed the negotiations between the office of Big leagues and the Players Union, will know that one of the topics that has occupied the front pages is the possible extension of the playoffs to 14 teams (currently there are 10).

This expansion has been strongly rejected by the Labor uniondespite MLB’s insistence and promise to exchange a CBT deal for her, basically because it would help teams not have to invest more to qualify for the playoffs.

Very simple: more teams in the playoffs makes it easier to qualify therefore less money is required. Shall we explain?

But there seems to be a possible middle ground and it’s frankly GREAT: more teams.

Middlebrooks, you are a genius:

The only reason I can imagine the Union would give into a 14 team playoff system would be if MLB guaranteed two expansion teams within the next 2 to 4 years. The league will bank off playoff $. Players will get 52 more big league jobs and can grow the game in two new cities. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 5, 2022

Two more teams, as Will explains in the previous tweet, would mean 52 more jobs per franchise for the players, in addition to two markets for MLB (helping to grow the sport) and he knows that too: more fight for those expanded playoffs.

Isn’t that a pretty good idea?

It seems to us, what cities could these two new venues be? We leave it to homework.

might interest you