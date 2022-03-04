PlayStation 2 emulator from your web browser

It’s the video game console best-selling in history. With more than 155 million units sold, PlayStation 2 is the most famous console, ahead of even the Nintendo DS, the Game Boy or the latest PlayStation 4. Who knows if it will ever be surpassed. Be that as it may, the years do not pass in vain, advanced technology and today we can find ps2 emulators to play on different devices. What’s more, you can even find a PlayStation 2 emulator for Raspberry or one that works in your web browser.

It’s amazing the ability of the software to emulate hardware. Replacing parts of a device that was once the most powerful on the market by lines of code. The result is not 100% accurate, but the feeling is very similar. This is the case of PS2 emulation. With a nearly 299 MHz 128-bit CPU, 32 MB of RAM and more, the PlayStation 2 was a game changer.

And it’s hard to forget PS2 titles What GTA: San Andreas, Gran Turismo 4, Final Fantasy X, Metal Gear Solid 2, Tekken 5, God of War and God of War IIsome of the best titles in the saga need for speed or Kingdom Hearts. What’s more, you don’t have to forget them. You can play them whenever you want. Even if you don’t have a PS2 in front of you thanks to a PlayStation 2 emulator like the popular PCSX2 or as Play!which also points ways.

A PS2 emulator in your browser

Play! is a Playstation 2 emulator that has a peculiarity. It can be run directly from the web browser. Specifically, it is recommended to use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. And instead of the PS2 controller, you’ll need to use your keyboard. Otherwise, it has more advantages. First, you don’t need to load a BIOS file. You will only have to load the game file. And you can choose between ISO, CSO, CHD, ISZ, BIN or ELF format.

In the words of its creator, for now it is an experiment. In other words, it is about testing to what extent the game console emulation. Who knows how far the project will go. Hence, the list of compatible games is not as complete as we might expect. Although it is not bad at all to play PS2 in the web browser.

