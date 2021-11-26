PlayStation, 3 games not announced in the Play Has No Limits commercial? – Multiplayer.it

Remember that spot from PlayStation titled Play Has No Limits, released in September? Below you will find the video to refresh your memory, but the point is another: in recent days it turned out that, among the many references present, three would seem related to unannounced games.

Launched on the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase on 9 September, the Play Has No Limits commercial immediately turned out to be an explosive mix of tributes and quotes more or less explicit, and it is no coincidence that users immediately started decrypting them.

Sony itself turned the hunt into a real interactive game, challenging their fans to find all 34 easter eggs earlier this month. The list of titles that we report below has come out, and which includes precisely three productions not yet revealed:

Hogwarts Legacy

Fortnite

GAME NOT ANNOUNCED

God of War: Ragnarok

Tekken

GAME NOT ANNOUNCED

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Returnal

Fall Guys

Dragon Quest XI

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sonic the Hedgehog

Gran Turismo 7

Temtem

FIFA 22

Ghostwire Tokyo

Final Fantasy 16

Pac-Man

Rainbow Six: Siege

GAME NOT ANNOUNCED

Alan Wake Remastered

Sly Cooper

Horizon Forbidden West

Tchia

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Forspoken

Genshin Impact

Street Fighter V

Crash Bandicoot

Deathloop

Astro Bot

Resident Evil

Helldivers

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

The hunt will be relaunched before Christmas and the Japanese house will finally reveal what are the three titles not yet announced? Or will we have to wait until next year to know what it is?