PlayStation, 3 games not announced in the Play Has No Limits commercial? – Multiplayer.it

Remember that spot from PlayStation titled Play Has No Limits, released in September? Below you will find the video to refresh your memory, but the point is another: in recent days it turned out that, among the many references present, three would seem related to unannounced games.

Launched on the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase on 9 September, the Play Has No Limits commercial immediately turned out to be an explosive mix of tributes and quotes more or less explicit, and it is no coincidence that users immediately started decrypting them.

Sony itself turned the hunt into a real interactive game, challenging their fans to find all 34 easter eggs earlier this month. The list of titles that we report below has come out, and which includes precisely three productions not yet revealed:

  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Fortnite
  • GAME NOT ANNOUNCED
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Tekken
  • GAME NOT ANNOUNCED
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Returnal
  • Fall Guys
  • Dragon Quest XI
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Temtem
  • FIFA 22
  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Pac-Man
  • Rainbow Six: Siege
  • GAME NOT ANNOUNCED
  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Sly Cooper
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tchia
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Forspoken
  • Genshin Impact
  • Street Fighter V
  • Crash Bandicoot
  • Deathloop
  • Astro Bot
  • Resident Evil
  • Helldivers
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

The hunt will be relaunched before Christmas and the Japanese house will finally reveal what are the three titles not yet announced? Or will we have to wait until next year to know what it is?

