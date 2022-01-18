PlayStation 5 available for purchase from the Sony site, but not in Italy

an initiative that Sony launched in the US last October and that now it also extends to Europe through the direct.playstation.com service. PlayStation 5 it can therefore be purchased from the Sony site, provided you reside in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg and in the aforementioned United States. Italy excluded for the moment.

Sony claims that one is available “limited quantity” of consoles, while those who intend to obtain a console in this way must first log into the PlayStation website via their own PSN ID. Subscribers will receive an email with the date, time and instructions on how to make the purchase.

Sony points out that not all registered users will receive a console. Furthermore, after receiving the email, the time window for the limited purchase, so you have to hurry to finalize the procedure. At the moment it is not known how long to wait after registering. More details can be found in the dedicated FAQ.

In this way Sony wants to put a stop to the lack of availability of next-generation consoles due to commodity crisis which is going through multiple sectors and which began precisely in the field of chips and semiconductors. In recent days, Sony has made it known that to address the problem of the shortage of PS5 will produce more PS4.

