PlayStation 5 black? From GameStop open the pre-orders for the black side panels!

Do you already have a PlayStation 5 in your hands, or did you dream of seeing a completely black model made? No problem why at GameStop the pre-orders are open for the color side panels “Matt Black“ for PS5.

There has been talk for a long time about the replacement covers or plates of the PlayStation 5, and the situation has always been a bit controversial. In particular, the court case involving dbrand and Sony. The company that produces covers has repeatedly challenged Sony on the judicial level, and only recently Sony has decided to take the matter to court.

Meanwhile, on the Italian GameStop site at this address, Pre-orders have been opened for the matt black PlayStation 5 plates. However, the production will not be that of dbrand, but that of 5ides.

So let’s clarify that these are NOT official PlayStation covers if anyone were wondering. At the moment Sony never announced the production of colored covers despite having already released Midnight Black and Cosmic Red controllers, and Midnight Black headphones.

Reservations are already open now, with delivery scheduled for November 26, 2021. It is also possible to request the option for in-store pickup.

