PlayStation 5 bundle, GameStop fined € 750,000 by the AGCM

The Competition and Market Authority (AGCM) has GameStop sanctioned for 750 thousand euros. the result of a complex investigation procedure initiated on the recommendation of Federconsumatori after numerous users had turned to the non-profit association in July 2020 to counter the misconduct of GameStop.

According to when reported by Federconsumatori, the well-known video game chain “has not only spread inaccurate and misleading information on the actual availability of products sold online and their prices, as well as delivery times, but also has I imposed the purchase of accessory products in forced combination (bundle) and the unilateral and discretionary cancellation of orders placed by consumers “.

At the center of the story is the PlayStation 5, one of the most desired objects in the last year but difficult to find due to the shortage of the components. “Based on a corporate email exchange in March 2021, it appears that GameStop has proceeded to accept pre-orders (already paid) for the PS5 console beyond the quantities in its availability“, writes AGCM in the text of the sanction.

The Authority calculated that in the period in which the user reports were collected GameStop’s turnover in Italy doubled, with orders passing from 150-200 thousand in 2019 to 220-270 thousand in 2020. An escalation that often did not take into account the actual availability of the product so much so that, in 2020 alone, 15 thousand orders were canceled even if already paid. Also, GameStop charged the games at the time of purchase (and not the shipment) without checking if they were in stock and the right of withdrawal encountered obstacles.

Sometimes it was the company itself that canceled the purchase unilaterally, other times it asked customers to go to the store to cancel the order placed online or to send a registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt.

Federconsumatori explains that “many users have complained of not a few difficulties in contacting the company’s after-sales assistance service through the call-center and in exercising the right of withdrawal and refund. Such deceptive and aggressive behaviors have created considerable damage in economic terms. for consumers “.

“To further worsen the position of the company there is the period in which everything happened: during the outbreak of the pandemic, when, due to the state of emergency due to the spread of Covid-19, it became necessary to adopt containment measures which led to significant restrictions on the freedom of movement of people and activities retail trade “.