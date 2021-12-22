PlayStation 5, new stock on sale from GameStop on December 22: how to buy

Are you still looking for one PlayStation 5? So try not to make appointments tomorrow afternoon, since GameStop has just made it known that he will be putting up a new stock of consoles for sale.

With an email sent to subscribers to its newsletter (also available online at this address), GameStop has made it known that tomorrow 22 December will kick off the sale of new PlayStation 5 stocks. The exact time has not been revealed: the retailer has limited himself to making an appointment with all those interested in 16:00 on the Twitch GameStoopIT channel for a new episode of GameStop TV by Kobe and Kafkanya with guest Gabriella Ciliberti. In the second part of the broadcast the possibility of buying will be announced “very few pieces” online at www.gamestop.it through a dedicated link.

It is unclear which PS5 model will go on sale, and GameStop also specifies that “The purchase is reserved exclusively for GS + owners and limited to one console per customer, multiple purchases will not be processed”. The sale will continue until the limited stocks run outFurthermore, GameStop reserves the right to cancel all orders that include consoles not purchased according to the established methods.