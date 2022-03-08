PlayStation 5 receives a new firmware update, version 21.02-04-51.00

Sony has released a new version of the PlayStation 5 firmware, the 21.02-04-51.00 which has a weight of 914 MB; As usual, the download will start if the console is connected to the Internet and the automatic downloads option is activated. As well as some recent minor patches, it is said to add more stability to the system to probably eliminate some bugs or glitches that might appear with newer games.

The update therefore does not release the beta version of the system that some users are testing. This firmware, which will be the next important one for PlayStation 5 -with another version for PlayStation 4- brings several new features in the customization of consoles in group chat, Game Base and accessibility settings, while on PS4 users can try the groups open. In the specific case of the United States and the United Kingdom, the beta includes voice commands to find and search for games as well as control multimedia content -for the moment only in English-.

For example, on PS5 and PS4 when creating a group, you select whether it is open or closed. An open group allows friends to join without an invitation, while a closed group does require an invitation. On PS5, voice chat is also updated to identify who is speaking – useful if PlayStation Safety needs to be reported – and Share Play can be launched directly from the voice chat card. On PS4, just like on PS5, There will be option to adjust the volume for each participant in a group.

Other news that will come to the PlayStation 5 interface

It will now be easier to browse the collection of games with a genre filter, to locate role, action or the type of game that we want. We can also set games or applications on the initial screen -up to five- to have direct access to what interests us; In addition, the top bar can now display up to 14 games.