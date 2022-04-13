PlayStation 5 receives a new firmware update, version 22.01-05.02.00

Sony has released a new version of the PlayStation 5 firmware, the 22.01-05.02.00. As usual, the download will start if the console is connected to the Internet and the automatic downloads option is activated. Like some recent minor patches, it is stated that improves system performance, but does not add any new features visible to the user. This time it is not accompanied by a specific update for the DualSense controller.

A few weeks ago a firmware was released for PS4 and PS5 that made some interface changes Game Base and PS5 trophy cards, add monaural sound option on headsets and, for US or UK registered accounts, voice commands to find games, apps, settings and control media playback – exclusively in English-, set games in the main menu and more. You can find out all the details with the information from the closed beta that was available for a while.

Firmware with Variable Refresh Rate is coming soon

Sony also used the occasion to announce that was working to add VRR to PS5. Allow compatible devices to display a dynamic screen refresh in sync with PS4 output. This will improve gaming performance by minimizing or removing visual artifacts such as frame pacing -images per second at an irregular rate- and the screen tear or cut on the image. “Gameplay in many PS5 games will instantly feel smoother and the graphics sharper, the input lag is reduced“, commented Sony. Games previously released on PS5 can be optimized for VRR with an update and future releases may include it from the beginning.

“As an added option, you can apply VRR to games that don’t support it. This could improve video quality in some games,” though be warned of some unforeseen visual glitches; the option to activate or deactivate is left to the user. “Results will vary depending on the TV you are using and the game. As we get closer to the release of this feature we will share more details, including some games that will activate VRR with a patch“.