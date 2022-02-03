PlayStation 5 sales disappoint: component shortages are a serious problem for Sony

I am alone 3.9 million PlayStation 5s delivered by Sony in the last quarter of the year, the one that is by definition the most profitable of the year due to Christmas shopping. The figure is only 600 thousand units, higher than the 3.3 million in the third quarter and well below the 4.5 million of last year, but there is more: with a total of 17.3 million units reached from the debut to today, PS5 is about 3 million units behind what PS4 achieved in the same time frame (20.2 million).

To lead to this situation there is not an absence of demand (which seems very high, although there is no data that esteems it …), but rather the inability of Sony and its partners to produce a number of PS5s due to the shortage of semiconductors. PS4 did not suffer the same fate, it was in fact widely available in stores and thus explains the difference in terms of units.

Sony expects the PS5 shortage situation to continue in the coming months, which means that the console will remain difficult to purchase throughout the first part of the year (at least).

Sony’s gaming division revenue fell 8% to approximately $ 7.1 billion, but operating profits grew 12.1% to $ 810 million. Nonetheless, it is the most important single division of the Japanese giant, with a turnover that accounts for more than a quarter of total revenues and almost a quarter in terms of operating profit.

Sony buys Bungie (the creators of Halo and Destiny) for $ 3.6 billion

As a result of these numbers, Sony was forced to reduce forecasts for the gaming sector for the full fiscal year of 6% to 2.73 trillion yen from the 2.9 reported in October. The company expects to deliver 11.5 million PS5 by the end of March, a sharp drop from previous estimates of 14.8 million. PS4, meanwhile, reached 116.8 million units over its entire life cycle (+200k in the last quarter).

Software sales for PS5 and PS4 also didn’t shine, while subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service increased. Sony sold 92.7 million titles for PS4 and PS5 in the quarter, a drop of more than 10 million units compared to 104.2 million in the same period last year. As for PlayStation Plus, the service now has 48 million subscribers with an increase of 600,000 units on an annual basis.