PlayStation 5 too requested, Sony runs for cover: it will produce more PS4

It seems that the stock problem related to PlayStation 5 will continue to haunt users during 2022. what emerges from the latest Bloomberg report, which talks about the latest decision taken by Sony: the company will continue to produce more PS4 to cope with the shortage of the components necessary for the assembly of the next-gen console. With this strategic change, the Japanese giant will bring about 1 million PS4 to the market.

PS5 still unobtainable, Sony is playing the emergency card

Since its global launch in November 2020, PlayStation 5 is in fact the most unobtainable product on the hardware market, thanks to the scarcity of the components required for its production. For this reason, Sony would have communicated to its partners the decision to continue producing other PS4s and even to increase the number of units assembled.

As Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki and Debby Wu write, a spokesperson for the Japanese company has confirmed that PlayStation 4 production will continue throughout the year. “ one of the best-selling consoles ever there is always a crossover between the generations “, emphasizes the company. Indeed, Sony has never made any real statements about the end of PS4 production, at least officially. Some internal sources have revealed that, according to the original plans, the production should have reached the end of the line at the end of 2021.

With this ‘change of course’, therefore, Sony will be able to fill the void left by PS5 and propose so a valid alternative to consumers; alternative that, in the case of PS4, requires components that are easier to find. This strategy, according to Bloomberg, has a second goal: Sony will be able to strengthen relations with production partners and, at the same time, gain more leeway to forge better deals in the near future.

In the above report we read that the total sales of PlayStation 4 – launched in 2013 – exceed the 116 million units. We can deduce that the ‘old’ Sony console still represents one of the main sources of income for the company’s gaming division, with revenue from the sale of games and services such as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

Regarding PS5, the next-gen console is addressing a slower production rate than expected, as well as the problem with scalpers. A complicated situation that developers could face by continuing to release cross-gen games, to the detriment of purely next-gen titles. Then there would be the virtual reality of new generation, that offered by PlayStation VR2, which is likely to arrive in the homes of a few lucky users.