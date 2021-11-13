PlayStation 5 turns 1, Sony thanks everyone for their patience

It doesn’t seem like it, but the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft are already one year old. Xbox Series X | S were released on November 10, 2020 and PlayStation 5 on November 12, even if we Italians had to wait seven more days, on November 19. While Microsoft is preparing to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox brand on November 15, the Japanese company has published a post in which Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, retraces one year of the console’s life.

“So much has happened in just a year since we lit up monuments and other iconic places around the world to celebrate the arrival of PS5. Incredible games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Deathloop. SIE has acquired talented studies such as Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque and Nixxes. We have unveiled our next generation VR system for PS5. And more recently, we unveiled new images and updates for future God of War games Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West all from PlayStation Studios, and announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake during the September showcase. “

They were More than 360 titles launched on PS5 and there are more than 25 games in development at PlayStation Studios targeting the new platform. “PS5 players have played a total of more than 4.6 billion hours on PS5 and have broadcast more than 26 million hours of content”, says Ryan, revealing the ranking of the top ten PS5 games based on hours of play:

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

However, not everything went for the best and clearly we refer to the availability of the console, insufficient compared to the request from the players. The so-called shortage which is affecting every technological sector. “I also want thank everyone in the community for their patience. We keep seeing one unprecedented question for PS5 and we understand that inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers. “

“Rest assured that we are focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it’s something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority. Once again, we appreciate your patience as we address these unprecedented global challenges. “

Unfortunately, just in the past few hours, bad news has emerged: despite the efforts, it seems that Sony has been forced to reduce the production target of the PS5 by 1 million units for the current fiscal year, which is the end of March. 2022.