“Playstation and Xbox will merge”

Could we possibly see PlayStation and Xbox together one day? It sounds like a heresy but we have seen a lot of strange things lately.

There is no doubt that PlayStation and Xbox are making incredible strides in the video game sector. Surely, the thing that is hardest to think of in such a situation is precisely the latest acquisition move by the Redmond giant, Xbox, which surprised a bit everything when it carried out the project against Activision. Blizzard, welcoming her into her big family.

But, in the midst of all this, the whole discussion also comes in with King. Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Overwatch, Diablo and many others are the games that now ignite the curiosity of gamers about the future of the verdecrociata company. Will they be exclusive? Timed exclusives? What will Sony do?

PlayStation and Xbox will be one, word of Gearbox

For years, the videogame sector has seen two great giants compete against each other, increasingly entering the hearts and homes of fans. We are talking about Xbox and PlayStation, which have practically always battled each other. And precisely with regard to all this, a knowledge well known to users intervened, or the head of those who allowed the saga Borderlands to see the light.

Obviously we are talking about the Gearbox studio and, specifically, the boss Randy Pitchford. “I think Sony is aware that Xbox wants to be a platform that is all about games, and Sony is protective of itself (for good reason). However, there is an opportunity for both of us to be allies. I love Sony and I love Microsoft“. His words really made many gamers and fans of the market think.

What can I say, it is certainly a reflection that ignites curiosity and opens the way to a future that is not so distant we can say. In fact, as reported by Pitchford, Thinking of PlayStation and Xbox not as two enemies but as allies certainly has something interesting.

It is worth mentioning as the big boss of Xbox, the good one Phil Spencer, has not long ago declared that he wants to take Xbox games everywhere and that he has never closed the door to either the PlayStation or the Nintendo Switch. But if, it is clear, Nintendo has no intention of merging or allying, and how could it given the numbers it grinds itself ?, perhaps PlayStation could think of something.