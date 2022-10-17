PlayStation cancels its next event because of Microsoft

Sony may not host its annual PlayStation event because it believes it could bolster Microsoft’s case with regulators who are currently scrutinizing the company’s acquisition. Activision Blizzard King.

A couple of regulators have already stepped in and approved it, but some, like the UK regulator, are taking a closer look. The main conflict of the acquisition of microsoft is Call of Duty, which claims that it would not become exclusive, but Sony has said that the offer of microsoft is not sufficient.

Meanwhile, fans of PlayStation have been eagerly awaiting a brand event, and the two things are connected according to an insider. In recent years, Sony has held a PlayStation Showcase in September. Last year, for example, it showed off its exclusives like Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, and God of War Ragnarok.

Obviously, that hasn’t happened this year, and many rumors suggest that Sony was going to move its playstation showcase to October. Some continue to insist on this rumor, but at least one person seems to suggest that it will not be.

According to insider Millie A, who has a long history, Sony was expected to announce the PS Showcase on October 11, and it would take place on October 20. A 9-day announcement window doesn’t necessarily fit Sony’s past patterns, but again, it broke the September pattern.

Sony was expected to reveal exclusive titles and first-party IP, like what was leaked alongside the Horizon Zero Dawn Remake, and Kojima’s Elle Fanning teaser and Silent Hill reveal would also take place there.

Yoshi-P has also suggested that Final Fantasy 16 would get a trailer in October, hinting at a possible PlayStation Showcase. But, as the CMA investigates the acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoftSony doesn’t want to give Microsoft ammunition for its counterarguments.

In fact, Millie A bluntly states that “Sony believes an event will add weight to MS’s arguments”, so Sony is “holding its ground” for now. Obviously, the investigation probably won’t be over anytime soon and this makes a PS Showcase soon unlikely.