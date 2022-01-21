Playstation crisis, lost billions of dollars after the Xbox-Activision deal

Sony PlayStation lost $ 20 billion in an instant when Microsoft announced that it had bought Activision Blizzard.

It is useless to deny that an extremely difficult situation lies ahead delicate for everyone. On the one hand, Microsoft and Xbox will have to be able to reconstruct a credible and positive image of a giant in which apparently the rotten is particularly difficult to eradicate while Sony for its part will necessarily have to find a new rabbit from the hat if, as some start to murmur, Activision Blizzard products were to actually become exclusive Xbox.

On the stock market, the stock of the Japanese conglomerate closed with a discount 13% on Wednesday, hitting the all-time low of the infamous 2008.

Sony PlayStation, what future without Activision?

As gamers, every now and then we forget that giants like Sony and Microsoft are beasts who grind billions on the stock exchange. Every announcement, every news and every rumor therefore has a share reverberation. At the time of the official announcement of the acquisition by Xbox from Activision Blizzard, the market probably reacted in the way everyone expected: with one loss in the value of Sony shares. The announcement does not in fact clarify what will be for now the relationship that Activision will have with the great rival of Xbox.

But if PlayStation were to actually lose flagship titles like Call of Duty il knockback could be hard to be amortized immediately. We can’t believe that the corridors of the PlayStation headquarters didn’t already know what was happening but surely no one could really imagine 20 billion dollars gone up in smoke in a matter of minutes. Is Sony’s future at risk? Probably not. But of course it will be necessary to find a plan to please the shareholders even before the players.

In particular on the question of exclusive industry analysts are divided and there is no agreement on the ultimate utility for Microsoft to make Call of Duty an exclusive game. After all, paradoxically, Microsoft could do more money letting the big titles we’ve seen at the top of the PlayStation sales charts remain cross-platform, rather than trying to force PlayStation players to migrate to the Xbox console. As many analysts, including MoffettNathanson’s Griffin, are also convinced that Sony cannot make the same kind of purchases made by Microsoft and buy, for example, Electronic Arts or Take-Two.