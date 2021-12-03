Tech

PlayStation Direct has technical problems and cancels sales, here are the team’s apologies – Nerd4.life

Find one PS5 It’s not easy, but Sony has put in place – at least in the UK – an in-house managed booking and purchasing system, known as PlayStation Direct. UK gamers have received invitations and queued to purchase the next-gen console. Unfortunately, the Sony team had to cancel the sale because of some Technical Problems.

As you can see in the image below shared by PS5 Stock UK on Twitter, PlayStation sent an email in which he wrote: “Unfortunately we had to cancel today’s event due to some technical issues. We consider you a valuable customer and will invite you to another exclusive event to give you the opportunity to purchase a PlayStation console. 5 once the technical issues are resolved. Please keep an eye on your inbox! The PlayStation team. ”

Receive an email from invitation from PlayStation Direct it does not mean having secure access to a PS5, but only being able to queue up with all the other guests: the number of PS5s is however limited. The purpose of this system is that you must log in with a PSN account (and you cannot buy more than one console per customer): this reduces the chance of touts to grab all available units.

Talking about sales, PS5 is the best-selling console of 2021 in Italy and the UK, Switch wins in other countries.

