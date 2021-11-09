Tech

PlayStation Direct opens in Europe: buying a PS5 will be easier

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
From today, gamers residing in Germany have officially access to PlayStastion Direct, the online store through which Sony Interactive Entertainment sells its flagship products, including consoles from the PlayStation range. For European users this is a real breakthrough: thanks to Sony’s marketplace, gamers will have one more chance to buy the highly sought after PS5, ‘victim’ of the shortage of components and, above all, of touts.

Sony PlayStation brings its online store to Germany. And in Italy?

The marketplace known as PlayStation Direct was originally launched in 2019 in the United States. Last May Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the arrival of the online store in Europe, with Germany in pole position.

Hence, on Twitter, SIE formalizes the debut of PlayStation Direct in Teutonic land and anticipates the imminent launch of the service in other countries of the Old Continent: the next are UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands And Luxembourg. A specific date is still missing, but we know that the store will open its virtual doors “soon”. Unfortunately Italy has never been mentioned, but we expect good news in the near future.

As the name of the store suggests, PlayStation Direct a direct sales channel through which Sony can control the distribution of its games, accessories and consoles in the US and, for a few hours, in Europe. The customers themselves also gain from it, who in this way can buy Sony PlayStation products more easily, without having to wait for new stock to arrive at third-party retailers.

Nonetheless, it must be said that American customers have not had an easier time: even in the United States – where PlayStation Direct has been online for about two years – users have had difficulty finding a PS5 at the list price (499, 399 for the Digital model). The Americans, just like us Italians, therefore clashed with the omnipresent ones scalper, reaching the point of spending up to 800 euros to receive the next-gen console at home.

Right now, the German catalog of PlayStation Direct sees the presence of PS5 consoles, but, without too many surprises, there are no units available for purchase yet. Customers can order DualSense controllers (also in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red variants), Pulse 3D headsets, PlayStation Plus subscriptions and some exclusive games.

