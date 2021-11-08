PlayStation Direct opens today in Germany, will the official Sony shop arrive in Italy? – Multiplayer.it

PlayStation Direct opened its business in Europe today starting from Germany, where lo Sony official shop is available in these hours with its own specific site and the possibility of making direct purchases, waiting to understand if the same initiative will also arrive in Italy soon.

For those unfamiliar with it, PlayStation Direct is essentially Sony’s official shop that allows you to buy PlayStation consoles and accessories directly from the manufacturer, without going through standard retailers. Not that this has so far led to a greater chance of finding PS5 available or something like that, but it represents if nothing else a new channel in which to be able to look for purchases, with the advantage that, being managed directly by Sony, it could have preferential lanes regarding availability at shipping speeds.

Until now, PlayStation Direct was only available in North America, so the opening of a section of the shop also in Germany obviously means the extension of the initiative also in Europe. We do not yet have precise information on this aspect, but it is likely that the United Kingdom will also be able to obtain its own division of PlayStation Direct shortly, while we await information regarding Italy.

In the meantime, if you want, you can take a look at the official website of the German PlayStation Direct to get an idea of ​​what it is: it is a shop with an interface in line with that of the official PlayStation sites, on which you can buy PS5, accessories and games for the console. In recent days we have seen that Sony is supplying European distributors, which could suggest new availability of PS5 in the short term.