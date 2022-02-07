Playstation exclusive arrives on Xbox, the official date

Following a pattern that we have already seen by now, there are games created exclusively for PlayStation and then there are timed exclusives, that is, those games for which, after a certain number of months, it is also possible to spread on Xbox.

One such game is definitely the highly anticipated and very hallucinating one Ghostwire Tokyo which recently sent our pupils on fire with a lengthy gameplay video courtesy of its creators, the Tango Gameworks team.

In the video, artfully edited, we are presented with the city and the protagonist who moves in this ghost town: Akito. Tokyo has never been so spooky yet captivating, crammed with creatures demonic liberated from no one knows where and what time they have taken the place of human beings. In the long video and in the official PlayStation blog, other details then arrived, such as the relationship that the development team wants us to have with the fauna local.

Ghostwire Tokyo, from PlayStation to Xbox to make you pamper cats?

There are at least three animal species that play an important role in the Tokyo set up by Tango Gameworks. There is for example the dog that we have seen pampered by the protagonist, but in this haunted metropolis there are also some very furry ones tanuki and then a population of yokai cats that is all a program.

Read also -> Journey developers working on a new “magic project”

If you do not know Japanese mythology, you must absolutely fix it before playing Ghortwire Tokyo, as you can read in the long presentation post written by the director of Tango Gameworks himself Kenji Kimura, the city and specifically the area of ​​Shibuja is infested and populated by demons. , monsters and a series of yokai, personifications of the natural elements. And among this yokai there is also nekomata, yokai cats who run the shops where you can buy what you have, assuming you have enough meika.

Read also -> PS5 availability, Sony in difficulty: difficult to find for much longer

But interacting with yokai cats and tanuki is not just a Tamagochi model pastime: helping these creatures in their tasks will allow you to collect interesting items to survive. But why are we talking about the 10-minute presentation video? Because the video, in its complex and supernatural glory also provided a date from which we can presumably expect to have an Xbox version of GhostWire Tokyo. In fact, the last frame of the video clarifies that the game is available for PS5 and on PC and that it will be exclusive at least until March 25, 2023.