Playstation exclusive postponed, the new release date is very far away

An exclusive Playstation has just been postponed, the official release speaks of a rather distant launch. Here are all the details.

Unfortunately, more than a year has passed since the official launch of PS5 and also of the Microsoft counterpart, Xbox Series X, and both share a very difficult fact to swallow: the lack of triple-A exclusives. And although Playstation certainly has more notches to brag about, like the recent one Horizon Forbidden West which has fully convinced us, however the situation is rather complex to digest.

As if that were not enough a PS5 exclusive has just been postponed. The game in question, which was supposed to come out next May 24, 2022, will no longer see the light in the hottest time of the year. On the contrary. In fact, the developers have just announced a very important postponement, which will undoubtedly annoy all those who have pre-ordered the title.

The PS5 exclusive Forspoken has been postponed

The game in question is Forspokenthird person adventure with magical components developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix. The adventure of the young woman Frey Holland, catapulted in some strange way into the magical world of Athia, it seems to be still a long way from that state of cleanliness and perfection to ensure an imminent launch. Unlike the Halo TV series.

“We have decided to postpone Forspoken’s release date is October 11, 2022. Our goal for this exciting new IP is to create a title and a heroine capable of thrill players for the next few yearsso it is extremely important for us to do a good job “reads the official release of the developers. “Until then, over the course of the next few months of development, we will focus on refining the game and can’t wait to let you experience Frey’s journey next. Autumn“.

Another important bump for Square Enix and Playstation, which have recently launched another exclusive that seems to soon end up in oblivion.