PlayStation exclusives on PC do a bang, like God of War: the numbers

Long last God of War, the Santa Monica masterpiece originally released for PS4, is now available for all PC users.

Even those who do not have a PlayStation console can therefore venture into the frozen lands and the worlds of Yggdrasill of Norse mythology.

The one released in 2018 is certainly the most mature chapter of the series, the one in which Kratos leaves behind the past as a god of the gruff and nasty Greek pantheon, to devote himself to raising his beloved son Atreus.

As we pointed out in our in-depth review, the God of War it absolutely is awesome, and succeeds perfectly in the integration of the use of mouse and keyboard, even if the game is an action and the task was far from easy.

The success that the game had years ago seems to have every intention of recurring also with regard to the PC version.

In fact, from the very first hours God of War he recorded very high numbers among active Steam users.

Yesterday the players struggling with the game of Santa Monica simultaneously were about 50,000, more specifically 49,411.

This means that God of War it failed to make it into the top 20 of games with multiple players active simultaneously yesterday, but it should still be emphasized that practically all the titles in the highest positions in the rankings were multiplayer games.

The aforementioned numbers in any case are higher than those recorded by Days Gone on PC (27,450) and slightly lower than those of Horizon Zero Dawn (56,557).

In addition, the numbers taken into consideration regarding the porting of God of War are only those inherent to users of Steam and not other platforms such as Epic Games Store.

In short, the success recorded immediately by God of War on PC also seems to have laid the foundation for Ragnarok, due out in 2022.

To conclude, precisely with regard to Ragnarok, although there is no official release date, the reveal could be closer than expected.