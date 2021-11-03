PlayStation exclusives on PC, game release dates from another GeForce Now leak – Nerd4.life

A new leak from Nvidia GeForce Now, or perhaps the same as before but with some additions and changes, once again brings back a long list of games coming to PC within Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, among which are several PlayStation exclusives on PC And release dates possible for numerous games also expected by Xbox Game Studios.

It is, in essence, part 2 of the same leak that had emerged some time ago and which reported God of War on PC and many PS4 and PS5 exclusives coming to PC. The list was later declared “hypothetical” by Nvidia itself but soon after God of War it was actually confirmed on PC by Sony, which shows that at least the presence of various titles was likely.

Also in this case the list has many rather evident elements of fantasy, but at this point it is difficult to exclude a priori that it is completely invented, as far as the most likely games are concerned. For example, some release dates of Xbox Game Studios and Square Enix games could at least be indicative of the expected periods, although they cannot be taken as official.

Likewise, the presence of various Sony PlayStation exclusives on PC at this point can be considered realistic. So let’s see what are the titles in the Nvidia GeForce NOW list coming to PC and the alleged release dates according to this leak.

