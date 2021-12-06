PlayStation, executive discovered groped to lure a fifteen-year-old for sexual purposes – Nerd4.life

George Cacioppo, the Senior Vice President of Engineering of the PlayStation Network, was discovered while trying to lure a fifteen year old for sexual purposes. Luring him into a trap was an independent US pedophile hunting group called “People v. Preds”, which released a video in which the man is shown waiting for the boy in his home, in the middle of the night. Following the release of the video, sources claim that Sony fired the manager in question.

The People group v. Preds is very active in its research of pedophiles. He has currently posted ninety-three videos on his channel YouTube, reporting the chats with as many people, including that of Cacioppo. Basically his “job” is to attract potential pedophiles in various chats, clarifying in the text the sexual nature of the conversations and the fact that speaking is a minor person, so as not to leave doubts about the intentions of the “predator” and about the its tendencies.

George Cacioppo was, at least until a few hours ago, a senior executive at Sony, in the role of senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, specialized in the development of the PlayStation Network, for which he has worked on the engineering of the PlayStation Store since 2013, but apparently his contract has been “terminated” in these hours, following the publication of the incriminating video.

It should be noted, in fact, that if the video itself is not enough to make people understand what really happened, the People v. Preds has also published a series of screenshots and documents that testify to the entire grooming procedure implemented by Cacioppo to attract the victim.

According to reports from CNET, Sony fired George Cacioppo after the emergence of the video in question online, although at the moment there are no official communications yet. “We are aware of the situation and the person in question was removed from employment“, a Sony spokesperson told the American publication.

The People group v. Preds, who brought the case forward, also explained to Kotaku why he did not mobilize the authorities on the matter: “The police department does not work with cyber group like us, “said a spokesperson for the organization.” These are the cases in which the internet takes the lead. “However, they also specified that” all the evidence was anyway brought to the authorities“, therefore the case of Cacioppo should still be investigated by the competent authorities.