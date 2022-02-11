Playstation gives away a game, Xbox responds by putting it for free with 2 other titles

Xbox has just responded to the promotion launched by Playstation by putting a game for free a few hours after Microsoft’s announcement.

Playstation and Xbox continue to be in a duel which will certainly become more and more interesting. Certainly you can’t talk about console war, not anymore, given that Xbox is showing that it wants to free itself more and more from the limits of the hardware and through the Game Pass he is simply trying to enter every house in the world. Whether it’s on an Xbox console, on a PC, on your tablet or smartphone, it doesn’t matter as long as the subscription is active.

On the other side Playstation now seems to be the one most linked to hardware and exclusive video games, failing or not having the desire to create such a service. Maybe just for the moment, as there are new Project Spartacus rumors. In the meantime, however, the two companies, which beyond the childish conception of console war they certainly compete with each otherwere the protagonists of a strange question and answer.

Playstation gives away a game, Xbox relaunches by giving away 3

As we reported a few days ago, Playstation has decided to put a well-known free video game for the weekend and beyond. Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 everyone will have free access to a well-known Ubisoft game, that is Riders Republican open world for all those who love to compete and experience heart-pounding races.

Well, after a few hours, the free weekend games that Xbox usually gives away every weekend arrived, and among the titles there is Riders Republic. Not only that, however, because for the Free Play Days this pre-Valentine’s Day weekend on Xbox are also there Valkyria Revolutionan action RPG with tactical battles, and PGA Tour 2K21well-known golf video game.

We remind you that in order to download the 3 video games that Microsoft makes available to everyone for this weekend, you must be registered in the Game Pass or Live Gold.