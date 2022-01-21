PlayStation gives you a gift, and tells you about your 2021 with video games

In 2021 we played a lot on PlayStation, and it is Sony who gives us a hand to retrace our videogame experience of last year.

Period in which we have seen the debut of exclusives as Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, which have begun to give prestige to new generation of PlayStation.

With that PS5 which is always very difficult to find, despite all the attempts that Sony is making to make it more affordable.

While Sony still prepares for the new year, with as many as 22 games that the Japanese company advises to keep an eye on among the many that will come out.

But before diving into the 2022 of video games, as often happens for all companies and services, we have the opportunity to do the classic wrap up, a summary of the previous year’s activities.

PlayStation is no exception and, through its official blog, has unveiled the initiative to find out how much and how you played last year on the Sony console.

“In 2021, PlayStation fans have had a lot of great experiences, like Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Deathloop. With the new year now in full swing, we are delighted to introduce the PlayStation overview for 2021, to celebrate your game achievements on PS4 and PS5. “

Starting today through February 20, PS4 and PS5 users will be able to discover and share their PlayStation overview for 2021, with stats such as number of titles played, favorite genres, trophies won, playing time on PS4 and PS5 titles and more.

Also, you will be able to view statistics collected collectively by PlayStation players around the world in 2021, including the most popular weapon in Returnal, the total number of scrap in Destruction AllStars and the percentage of players who have met Kit in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

And that’s not all, because at the end of the process you will receive a code to download four free avatars, on both PS4 and PS5.

Also beware of upcoming exclusives, because a beautiful Xbox title has arrived even on PlayStation consoles.

While those of Activision Blizzard, for reasons that are now well known, it is not certain that they will continue to be released on Sony consoles.