PlayStation has acquired a new development studio (truly remarkable)

During the day today, Sony announced the acquisition of another developer for its PlayStation Studios, as has happened in recent months too.

In June, the Scandinavian studio author of Returnal for PS5, the latest title in a long series made in partnership with Sony.

Not to mention the acquisition of Bluepoint Games, which has a long history with Sony home consoles (including the beautiful remake of Demon’s Souls).

The newly acquired team is Valkyrie Entertainment, as announced by PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Valkyrie worked primarily in a supporting role, as well as being known for developing Guns Up! for PS4 and PC.

The team also worked on the design of the levels for God of War, on the franchise Forza Motorsport regarding the design of the tracks as well as different aspects of the titles of Riot Games.

A little further down, you will find the tweets of the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst, published just now on his personal social profile:

Today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 – Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

We will now see what the first fruits of this new and fairly important acquisition by the PlayStation giant will be (which will surely follow others in the course of the 2022).

Have you also read that for a limited period it will be possible to take advantage of discounts of up to 60% on many games on the PS Store linked to the show hosted by Geoff Keighley?

After the sales inaugurated by Steam specifically for the event, the PlayStation Store has therefore decided to celebrate in its own way.

Finally, if you are not currently a subscriber, always on the PS Store you can buy a year of subscription to PlayStation Plus at a strong discount (we strongly recommend that you take advantage of it).