Playstation has just spent 1 billion, the reason is strategic

The Playstation just decided to spend more than $ 1 billion on something no one would ever expect.

The videogame market of recent times is really frenetic, always ready to upset the balance and create new powers. In fact after Microsoft decided to buy the huge group of Activision-Blizzard for the beauty of 68 billion dollars, also there Playstation made his move.

Many did not think that the Sony he would have replied, continuing to do what he does best, that is: creating successful exclusives. Instead Playstation wanted to acquire Bungie, the development studio behind one of the most loved and hated online titles by players, i.e .: Destiny 2. In fact, Bungie has really made a bang thanks to Destiny, managing to make players passionate thanks to the plot, the creation of the characters and the gameplay present in the last chapter of the series. The PlayStation, however, has not yet put away the wallet, since he has decided to spend another one billion dollars.

Playstation: what do you want to do with a billion dollars?

Playstation has decided to start the 2022 great, spending everything possible to align with the philosophy of Microsoft. Although the Activision-Blizzard deal seems like something unattainable for the house of Tokyo, the acquisition of Bungie really seems to be Sony’s trump card.

In fact, the Playstation has decided to invest more than one billion dollars to ensure the integrity of the Bungie group, so that the company’s developers and employees continue to work for the home. This special treatment from Sony could mean only one thing: Bungie has in mind a really great title! In fact, the Playstation has already announced that it wants to use the Bungie team for the construction of a new one IP. moreover, the Japanese house intends to publish at least 10 high-profile titles by 2026.

Bungie has unlimited potential to join friends around the world. We have found a partner at PlayStation who shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of creating entertainment that spans generations. Our journey begins today.

What boils in the pot for Bungie? And what does the Playstation really want from this development house? These are questions that only the weather will be able to give one certain answer.