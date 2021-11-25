Tech

PlayStation Home has been resurrected by fans and will soon be accessible – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

A group of fan has resurrected PlayStation Home, a service for PlayStation 3 closed by Sony six years ago now. In reality, the Destination Home project has been active for some time, as well as downloadable and playable on PS3 offline, via consoles or emulators. Now, however, he has made the qualitative leap he was missing, adding the possibility of going online, thanks to the collaboration with the PlayStation Online Network Emulated (PSONE) group.

According to what was announced by the group, players will be able to connect online by the end of the year, entering public or private lobbies like in the old days. To celebrate, a teaser trailer was also released:

It remains to be seen who really wants to go back to using PlayStation Home on PS3, given the lack of success of the original. Evidently over the years a large group of enthusiasts must have formed who can’t wait to be able to use it again.

Passionate to the point that many have donated the data crammed onto their PS3, allowing the restoration of many spaces of the original application, including the Hub, the Bowling and the Playground. There will also be the possibility to customize the apartments.

PlayStation Home launched in beta in late 2008. Sony’s goal was to create a kind of metaverse frequented by PS3 players, but things didn’t go as hoped. There closure it arrived in March 2015, when the software was still in beta.

Of course Sony has nothing to do with the exhumation operation, which has as its ultimate goal the preservation of PlayStation Home. Bear in mind that the PSONE group doesn’t even accept donations. We’re talking about the same group that brought Motorstorm multiplayer and other PS3 titles back to life.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the favorites for the Team of the Week!

4 weeks ago

Here is the climbing plant with large and curious leaves that decorates and purifies the air of the house

3 weeks ago

Amazon Echo 4 now costs very little: smart home for everyone

2 weeks ago

Why don’t some players look like the real ones on FIFA?

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button