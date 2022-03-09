PlayStation Indies offers from PS Store and 1500 games with discounts of up to 90%

Offers in PlayStation Indies from PS Store, Sony PlayStation has left a new round of discounts. This time for all gamers who love indie games.

We already have a new round of discounts for PS4 and PS5 users. this time they are offers on PlayStation Indies within the PS Storeuntil next March 24 the vast majority.

As always we offer you some to start with, such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits with a 35% discount and for €25.99 or the case of Wasteland 2 with a 90% discount and for €2.99 for PS+.

But there are more discount games, many more in fact. We are talking about 1500 games with a significant discount of up to 90%will any make you tilín?

As always, we will go through some of the most important as an example and after that we will put examples with quick discounts that are more direct.

Needless to say, we will try to make them from a variety of genres, such as RPG, action, driving, fighting and much more; so no one is left without playing.

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5 with a 30% discount and for €20.99 ; €17.99 as it is from PS+ .

with a ; . Jurassic World Evolution 2 with a 35% discount and for €38.99 ; his Deluxe Edition for €45.49 .

with a ; his . OlliOlli World (PS4/PS5) with a 20% discount and for €23.99 .

with a . Hunt: Showdown with a 65% discount and for €13.99 .

with a . Streets of Rage 4 by €14.99 thanks to its 40% discount .

by . Deep Rock Galactic with a 35% discount and for €19.49 .

with a . Wreckfest – Complete Edition with a 50% discount and for €24.99 ; €19.99 as it’s from PS+ .

with a ; . Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition by €14.99 since it is 50% off .

by . Hollow Knight: Empty Heart Edition with a 50% discount and for €7.24 .

with a . Dead Cellswith a 40% discount and for €14.99.

As you have seen, all kinds of games prevail although some of them have escaped us. But for this they are fast discounts that you always see in this area.

Bloodrayne 2: Revamped for €14.99 (€13.99 with PS+), River City Girls for €20.99 (€17.99 with PS+), Vagrant for €11.19 (€10.49 with PS+), Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition for €9.99 (€7.99 with PS+), Darksiders Genesis for €11.99 (€7.99 with PS+), The Eternal Cylinder for €17.49, Haven for €14.99 or Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for €15.99.

We Were Here Series Bundle for €9.89, Journey Collector’s Edition for €14.99, Amnesia: Rebirth for €12.82, SUPERHOT for €9.99, Amnesia: Collection for €2.84, OneMetal for €11.04, I am Bread for €2.59, Hellpoint for €13.99 (€10.49 with PS+), Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) for €2.99, Evil Inside for €6.49 or BPM: Bullets Per Minute for €17.49.

And so far the round of PS Store deals with discounts on PlayStation Indies. We hope you have seen something interesting, but remember that they will only be available until March 24.