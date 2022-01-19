PlayStation is doing well, the rest is fanboy talk

After yesterday’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Xbox (but actually even after that of Bethesda), the usual conglomerate of fans (too extreme) have emerged, as often happens. ready to celebrate the defeat of PlayStation. A process that often happens when such huge actions occur (just as it is normal for the stock market to undergo developments), but which absolutely needs clarification in order not to create misinformation and above all to underline how the PlayStation brand is implementing a different strategy that is in any case leading to major success.

There is no doubt that a 70 billion acquisition is incredible from many points of view, as well as concerns the possibility that Call of Duty will become exclusive to the Xbox platforms, excluding PlayStation. A factor that Sony will certainly already be evaluating, considering the importance of the brand for the console itself on American soil. Having said that it is necessary, once again, to specify that the purchasing power of the two companies (Sony and Microsoft) is very, very different. Let’s talk about a banality, but it must be said to make our readers understand better what is actually happening.

In the last few hours, pretty funny requests have begun to appear asking Sony to acquire development studios or even Konami. This will not happen, of course (at least in the short term) and the reason is soon said: Sony does not have the resources to afford such a risky acquisition and moreover it would not even need it. The reason? Simple, the PlayStation brand is very strong and the only thing it needs is that it continues to work exactly as it is doing: production of experiences that cannot be found on other platforms and above all exclusive.

If on the one hand the strategy is clear: to broaden the Xbox Game Pass basin, on the other hand we try to sell the console and to do so we only need to produce video games capable of encouraging the purchase of PS5. In less than a month, one of the first real big hits of PlayStation Studios will be released, Horizon Forbidden West and the year will continue with Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok and some thunderstorm exclusives from the likes of Forspoken and Ghostwire Tokyo. We’re talking about a pretty impressive lineup that will expand significantly over the next few years with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, and many more.

Obviously, quantity does not exclude quality and certainly Xbox will also be working on making products of the highest level (in part we have already seen it in 2021 with Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2), but Sony has the possibility of transforming its brands into real cult products that can no longer be done to less, exactly as Nintendo managed to do, which has placed more than 100 million Switches practically only with their own exclusives.

Sony is not yet at the level of Nintendo from this point of view, but over time it could get there and it will be at that moment that PlayStation will be able to sleep relatively quiet dreams, carving out its space in the market (it is not even excluded that it accepts Xbox Game Pass , going to eliminate any problems whatsoever).

Now, not everything is pink and flowers are clear. The possible loss of Call of Duty could be a great damage and Sony certainly cannot stand by and therefore should start thinking about investing in its own level FPS in order to compete. In addition to this, his Project Spartacus (the answer to Xbox Game Pass) and investing in further studies of small and medium-sized developments will be fundamental to be able to create works of a level. From this point of view, the acquisitions of Insomniac, Housemarque and Bluepoint have been thought out well, since they are teams that have already amply demonstrated that they can create original video games and above all desirable by users.

In a few months (and without thinking about the difficulty in finding stocks), PlayStation 5 has already exceeded 12 million units sold and continues to sell as much as possible, a sign that the brand is still in great shape and will be for the rest of the generation. Obviously, the grip must not be released and it is necessary to continue working as we have done so far if we want to maintain a balance in today’s market.

With studios such as Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Santa Monica and others, I honestly don’t think there could be any concern on Sony’s part for the future of gaming. There are works that only a few can develop and these few are part of PlayStation Studios. Obviously, the situation should not be underestimated, because although Xbox is doing a separate championship, it is taking away important games from PlayStation players, games that could change the market balance, a reason that must push the Japanese company to invest even more in its IPs. originals.

As of today, therefore, what PlayStation is doing, with the resources it has, is absolutely correct. He must continue on his way and work on everything that others do not do (and from this point of view VR can already be an excellent starting point). What will happen in the future I do not know and nobody knows, but in my opinion PlayStation users and owners have nothing to worry about and, at most, they will be able to invest a small amount to be able to play all the titles not present on their console through the Cloud offered by Microsoft. All the other speeches both on one side and on the other are nothing more than classic arguments aimed at giving life to a concept that has not existed for at least five years: the console war. Market equilibrium has changed. Video games have changed and there is no more space for fanboys.