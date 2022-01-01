PlayStation Japan welcomes 2022 with Bloodborne

Although seven years have passed since its release, Bloodborne was chosen by PlayStation Japan to welcome the new year.

Yesterday, when there were a few hours left from the start of 2022, the social managers of the Japanese division published a short clip of Bloodborne showing the tolling of a bell, a clear reference to the custom of joya no kane widespread in Japanese Buddhist temples. At midnight, the monks ring the bell 108 times to help remove the 108 sins of the Buddhist faith.

Nothing else, but it was enough to do excite gamers as they perpetually await the return of Bloodborne, which never showed up again, not even with a remastered version. Many have interpreted it as a clue to the arrival of new details on the future of Bloodborne, but this is not necessarily the case. The social leaders of PlayStation Japan have shown that they particularly love FromSoftware’s game, and over the years they have often and willingly published material from Yarnham without ever anticipating anything. Like us, they love Bloodborne too.

In any case, we continue to remain vigilant for news: who knows that the rumors of Bloodborne 2 for PS5 and of the port for PC will not become reality during this 2022 that has just begun …