PlayStation lists 22 PS4 and PS5 games not to be missed in 2022

Despite having paid for the numerous postponements caused by the global pandemic, 2021 turned out to be an excellent year, adequately fulfilling its role as ferryman in the new generation of consoles. On the other hand, what will 2022 have in store for us?

The year that has just begun promises to be even richer, so the curators of PlayStation have well thought of providing us with a guide to prepare us for everything to come. A list with 22 video games for PS4 and PS5 to watch over the course of 2022: ranging from indie titles to blockbuster game sequels, from big exclusives to ambitious third parties. There will literally be something for everyone.

The list opens with Horizon Forbidden West, the first major exclusive of the year scheduled for February 18th. Space also for Uncharted – Legacy of Thieves Collection, which on January 28 will bring Thief’s End and Lost Legacy to PS5 Gran Turismo 7 set for March 4 and the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok, expected in 2022 but still without a precise date. Square Enix will delight us with Forspoken, Babylon’s Fall and Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, while Warner Bros. Games prepares to launch Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad. The independent landscape, on the other hand, will be enriched with extremely promising games such as Stray, Salt & Sanctuary and Sifu, among others. Here is the complete list with the most anticipated games from PlayStation

22 games to watch in 2022 according to PlayStation

Horizon Forbidden West (February 18, 2022)

Uncharted – Legacy of Thieves Collection (January 28, 2022)

Elden Ring (February 25, 2022)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (February 4, 2022)

God of War Ragnarok (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Gran Turismo 7 (March 4, 2022)

Gotham Knights (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (March 18, 2022)

GhostWire: Tokyo (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (March 25, 2022)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (January 20, 2022)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Stray (early 2022)

OlliOlli World (February 8, 2022)

Salt ad Sacrifice (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Little Devil Inside (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Sifu (February 8, 2022)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Tchia (2022 – date to be confirmed)

Babylon’s Fall (March 3, 2022)

Forspoken (May 24, 2022)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (2022 – date to be confirmed)

What are the games you are looking forward to most? While you’re at it, check out our special on the most anticipated PS4 and PS5 exclusives of 2022 as well.