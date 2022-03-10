PlayStation paralyzes its activity in Russia: It stops selling video games and consoles

After the State of Play held tonight (you can see it here with comments in Spanish), PlayStation has announced through a statement on his official Twitter account what suspends all its commercial activity in Russia, which implies that they stop selling both video games and PS5 and PS4 consoles. It has also stopped the release of Grand Touring 7 in the country led by Vladmir Putin, a decision that had already been made effective considering that the game was published worldwide last week. The cessation of the sale of video games will affect both physical and digital copies, since the company has also announced the suspension of operations Russian PlayStation Store.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community calling for peace in Ukraine“, begins by saying the statement with which the company has notified this decision. There are already several video game companies that are positioned against the Russian invasion: other multinationals such as Activision, Microsoft or CD Projekt had already expressed their negative position to maintain its commercial activities in Russia during the time of the offensive of the army of Vladimir Putin.Nintendo also recently announced the cessation of the activity of the Russian eShop after the blocking payments with rublesthe currency of the country, and today it has made public the indefinite delay of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp by ‘the recent international situation’.

Sony will donate two million dollars

In addition, the company has announced that Sony Group Corporation donate 2 million dollars a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, known by its acronym UNHCRand to the non-governmental organization Save the Children. It is a movement that we have also seen in the video game industry these days: The Pokémon Company donated 200,000 dollars, for example, while other initiatives such as John Romero or 11bit Studios have managed to raise 27,000 euros and 715,000 dollars respectively. There has also been a bundle with more than 500 games for less than 10 euros that aims to help the Ukrainian people during the invasion; At the time of writing these lines, they have raised more than 3 million dollars.