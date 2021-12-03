PlayStation Partner Awards 2021, here are the PS5 and PS4 games winners of the Grand Award – Nerd4.life

Sony announced the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 as regards the Grand Award, that is the prize awarded to the three PS5 and PS4 games produced in Japan and Asia which totaled the highest international sales between October 2020 and September 2021.

Well, the winning titles are eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (review here), the latest edition of Konami football before the much-criticized turning point; Genshin Impact (review), the miHoYo action RPG; and finally Resident Evil Village (review), the new Capcom survival horror.

PlayStation Partner Awards 2021, the winners of the Grand Award

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Unlike other events, such as the recent Golden Joystick Awards 2021, the prizes awarded in this case by Sony refer exclusively to international commercial success and not to the value of the games.

Furthermore, these are awards assigned solely to titles developed by Japanese and Asian teams, in a sort of celebration of the quality of in-house productions and their ability to deal with the global market.

Above you will find the video with the delivery of the Grand Award and the comments of some components of Konami, miHoYo and Capcom, who naturally thanked the users for the success of their projects.