PlayStation Partners Awards 2021 announced, date of the event on PS5 and PS4 games – Nerd4.life

Sony announced the event PlayStation Partners Awards 2021, which will be held in Japan on December 2, 2021, with some possible news on games for PS5 and PS4 but above all a celebration of the third party titles released on the platforms in question.

Traditionally, it is not in fact a major event news and announcements but it is still interesting to see the progress of some third party games on PlayStation and maybe know some data regarding sales and partnership projects.

For fans of sales data, however, PlayStation Partners Awards 2021 could provide materials of interest, while for all the others it is good to know that, usually, it is not the place where Sony is used to announce big news.

In any case, this is an official PlayStation event, mainly dedicated to the Japanese territory but with probable information also regarding Western games. On the other hand, the importance achieved by the PlayStation Partners Awards could also allow some important announcements within this edition, so we keep in mind the appointment: set for December 2, 2021 and in livestream.

Among the guests we can expect the major Japanese and Asian third party producers who will be awarded, so it is possible that there is Square Enix, Sega with Atlus, Bandai Namco and others, waiting to know the contents. To get an idea of ​​what this is all about, you can watch the winners and the full video from last year’s event.

