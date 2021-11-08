Playstation patents graphics technology to counter Nvidia

In the PlayStation 5 and perhaps also in the VR we will probably find a feature inspired by one of the functions of Nvidia products.

The patent that Sony has just recorded that relates to a specific feature of the technology DLSS that Nvidia adopts when it comes to changing the resolution of an image in real time.

For Sony and for its PS5 it would be a step forward and, according to some, the first step towards the internalization of production not only of the console but also of its internal components. Moreover, lately we are talking more and more often about the fact that the supply of chip and in general of semiconductors it will remain a problem even after the pandemic is over.

To avoid continuing to rely on third party technology, Sony is therefore more than likely to start to experiment with its own version of the technology provided to it by external elements.

PlayStation 5 and PSVR with real-time resampling technology

The patent that Sony has just filed is expressly meant for the PlayStation 5 but a sentence in the text accompanying the images suggests that this same technology could also be applied to virtual reality viewers. Basically it is a “computationally implemented method to complete an image“. In practice it would be a system that would learn to recognize images and recreate them with a better quality going also to close any holes left in the moment of enlargement.

For example, imagine having a cutscene designed for a lower generation console and wanting to bring the game to the next generation consoles without having to do it all over again. With Sony’s newly patented technology, which is actually basically the same thing that Nvidia’s DLSS technology does, the cutscene images can be processed And zoomed in improving the quality, with the machine that would automatically do the calculation work to recreate the details in the enlarged version. It is a technology that relies on machine learning, that is, on whether machines are capable of learn behaviors to be used to make the calculation speed higher.

Read also -> Battlefield 2042, bad news for those who play it on consoles

Read also -> Activision buys development studio: it will work on the new CoD

Something that Sony certainly aims to have not only on the PS5 but right on viewers for virtual reality where the speed must be such that the immersion experience is credible and constant.