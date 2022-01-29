Playstation Plus, additional free game in February 2022: the announcement

Playstation Plus surprises all subscribers with one more game in February 2022, here is the title and what kind of choice Sony has made.

The Playstation Plus it is undoubtedly among the subscriptions that are subscribed the most all over the world for gamers. It is in fact the fundamental type of service for all those who have a PS4 or PS5, since only by subscribing to this type of offer is it possible to unlock the full potential of the console and also receive a long series of benefits that otherwise you could not have. Some of which are absolutely fundamental.

Only those with an active account can online video game with friends and other players. So you can make the most of your games, especially the free-to-play ones, which abound in this period. With Playstation Plus you can then have some storage space in the cloud for your own saves, which can thus be kept safe and not burdening the internal memory of the console. Then there is the possibility of having exclusive discounts on the store, special packages And awards that other players cannot have. In addition to the well-known, coveted and much talked about games of the month.

Playstation Plus, additional game for February 2022

The games of February 2022 have already been announced and, to be honest, not everyone has been impressed by the titles selected for this month by Playstation, indeed. The majority of users, as seen on social media, seem to be quite unhappy with this month. Perhaps this is also why Playstation has decided to add another free video game to the Playstation Plus games of February 2022.

As with The Last of Us open world game video, there is a but. Unfortunately for all of our readers, however, the extra game is intended only to subscribers living in Asia. The title in question is Dragon’s Crown Pro, a re-release of the hugely popular RPG released on PS4. The title is about to be given away to all those who are subscribers to the Playstation Plus in February 2022 and who are resident in a country in Asia.