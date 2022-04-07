PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass: What does each service offer and how could they decide the future of gaming? | SONY | Microsoft | video games | Xbox SeriesX | Playstation 5 | PS5 | TECHNOLOGY

PlayStation Unveils Game Pass Competitor: Over 700 Games From All Sony Consoles

On March 29, Sony revealed that playstation plus, the subscription service for users of their PS4 and PS5 video game consoles, will be renewed and will include three new plans (4 if we count one exclusive for Latin America). What was initially rumored under the code name “Spartacus” was finally made official by the company, who also mentioned that we can enjoy this proposal from June.

Although various points in the statement tried to distance the new PSPlus to be rated as the competitor of GamePassservice microsoft for PC and consoles Xbox that offers access to a hundred video games for the payment of a subscription, industry analysts have determined that this measure is taken in response to what those from Redmond have been doing for some years.

But what are the differences between PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass based on what they offer and what future holds for this type of subscription service?

So similar but different at the same time

In his announcement posted on his official blog, Sony PlayStation pointed out that PSPlus will have different levels in its renewed service, these are:

PSPlus Essential: It offers the same benefits as the old PS Plus, that is, a group of 3 to 5 free games every month, access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts on the PS Store and storage of game saves in the cloud. The price of this plan is US$6.99 monthly, US$16.99 quarterly and US$39.99 annually in Latin America.

On the other hand, Xbox GamePass offers three plans for its service, which are:

Xbox Game Pass for consoles: It offers access to a constantly updated catalog of up to 100 video games, including titles from both internal Xbox studios and third-party partners. The price is US$10 per month.

Although Nintendo is not focused on competing with the new PSPlus or GamePass and neither did it emerge as a “response to” the offer of Xbox, the company also has its own subscription service called Nintendo Switch Online. This Big N bet has four plans, which are:

Base Plan – Single Subscription: provides access to online multiplayer, cloud saves, exclusive games and offers, and compatibility with the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app. Its great attraction is the access to a catalog of retro video games from NES and Super Nintendo. It is priced at $3.99 a month, $7.99 a quarter, and $19.99 a year.

Returning to the rivalry between blue and green, it seems that the Xbox offer is much less attractive than that of PlayStation, it is because its great feature has not yet been mentioned: Xbox Game Pass offers access to the great productions of the internal study of the firm from its launch day. That is, service subscribers can enjoy titles like Halo, Gears of War and Forza at no additional cost from day 1.

This section is the big difference between both services and the reason why they are not direct competitors, but rather two alternatives that aim at different objectives. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained that PS Plus will not include its blockbusters from its launch day since “the level of investment necessary for the studios would not be possible, and it would have an impact on the quality of video games.”

Although Xbox takes the lead in this regard, the truth is that PS Plus has confirmed that it will be available in all territories where the brand is present, something that Microsoft’s video game division cannot emulate given its zero participation in certain markets such as, For example, the Peruvian.

PlayStation Plus will offer productions from the company’s studios such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn from its Extra level onwards. (Photo: PlayStation)

Is the future of the industry subscription services?

The rethinking of PS Plus with its new plans and benefits shows us that the company, seeing the success of its competitor with Game Pass in recent years, had to have something that would allow it to stay current in the market. “Rather than compete with GamePasswhat he is doing PlayStation it is putting on a face and complying with having something to show in the midst of this new current moved by Xbox which aims to ensure that the future of video games goes through services”mentioned Enrique “Junior” Martinezspecialist in the video game industry and director of parallaxto Trade.

This is something I also agree with. Johann Aldazabaleditor-in-chief of gamecoredwho also highlighted the growing trend for the digital compared to the physical in recent years. “I feel that services are the future and that is where companies should aim to continue to be relevant to user needs. The way in which video games are distributed and consumed has already changed a lot if we compare this generation with the previous one”said the expert to this newspaper.

Although PlayStation’s proposal with the restructuring of its service is interesting, Martinez mentions that there are still many details that have not been clarified to determine what the true success that it can have. Points such as what will be the retro console titles that will be included in the catalog and their length of stay in the service have not yet been resolved by the company.

Xbox Game Pass offers more than a hundred video games that also include titles from EA Play and other studios. (Photo: Xbox)

However, a detail that both experts share is that, although the option to play video games from Xbox studios from their launch day in GamePass It is very powerful PlayStation It maintains the lead since the level of its productions is still much higher than that of its eternal rival and that is why the fact that this feature has not been included in the new PS Plus has not caused so much inconvenience among users.

“The best asset that PlayStation has are its exclusives, which to this day, microsoft he has nothing to deal with. So, you can’t give away your advantage.”indicates Aldazabal. “Sony you have made a good decision and at the end of it all, this is a first step towards the right path. From here you will have to see what works, what does not and continue to implement changes in favor of the user”.

“It hurts whoever hurts, microsoft does not yet own blockbuster video games that break it like those of PlayStation, even with good titles like Halo and Forza. There has been no real “console-selling games” offering from Xbox for a long time. I think that he is going down the path that suits him for now since, as soon as the projects of the studios he has bought, including Activision Blizzard, begin to appear, the situation may change ”Martinez sentenced.

The experts mentioned that the future of video games will be marked by the different subscription services that have emerged in recent years. (Photo: Vandal)