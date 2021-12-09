PlayStation Plus at 29.99 euros for one year, the new Sony offer for Christmas

Surprisingly, on the PlayStation Store Sony’s offer is back on PlayStation Plus: the 12-month subscription is on sale at 29.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros but only until 19 December.

Starting price € 59.99. Discounted price € 29.99. The promotion starts at 10:00 AM GMT on 12/9/2021 and ends at 11:59 PM GMT on 12/19/2021. PlayStation Plus is a subscription that provides periodic payments of € 59.99 automatically billed each year. “

You can subscribe to the PlayStation Plus 12 months subscription for 59.99 euros on the PlayStation Store, you have until December 19th to take advantage of this new Sony offer. We do not know if the price is valid only for new subscribers or if the promotion can also be used to renew and extend the duration of your current subscription, the previous offers were valid only for new subscribers.

PlayStation Plus offers numerous benefits for PS4 and PS5 owners including access to online multiplayer game, free games every month, additional bonus content for the games of the moment (Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty Warzone, APEX Legends and many more) and exclusive discounts. In view of Christmas, this is certainly an interesting offer for anyone curious to try the services and benefits of PlayStation Plus on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.