Playstation Plus beats the Game Pass, the numbers

We often talk about everything Xbox Game Pass is doing for users but on balance PlayStation Plus is still better in at least one point of view.

On the Microsoft console subscription service, and we discovered it recently, there are more than 25 million subscribers who have access to over a hundred games between old glories and titles fresh out of the press. Yet there is no way.

The PlayStation Plus, which even many Sony users would like to be more similar to the service of the Microsoft console, despite its own limits it remains crowded even though, apparently, it won’t be with us much longer. Let’s see what we know for sure and the most recent rumors.

PlayStation Plus beats Xbox Game Pass: here’s why

There is no denying that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service with excellent value for money. And if you get the Ultimate version for less than 13 euros a month, you have games for each screen invented so far and the ability to play online multiplayer titles thanks to the integration of Live Gold.

But compared to the service, more or less, the equivalent of PlayStation, the Game Pass remains a step behind. And there are two reasons: it is a Plus service from Sony in fact it is mandatory for anyone who buys a console to play online but above all it has been around for much longer than the Game Pass. The PS Plus, in fact, was created with the PS3 to then become dominant with the PS4. Simply looking at the number of Sony consoles on the planet it is therefore evident that the scales tip in favor of the PS Plus.

And despite all these numbers, it seems that Sony intends to combine the Plus and the Now. It remains to be seen how users will take it.

We have direct experience of how much Sony players do not love their subscription service and indeed more than someone, in addition to paying the mandatory duty to play online, they have also installed the Game Pass and play happily with the Microsoft subscription but in the PlayStation environment. . Spencer’s dream comes true.