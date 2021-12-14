PlayStation Plus December 2021, new free bonus on PS4 and PS5 surprise – Nerd4.life

In the PlayStation Plus from December 2021 appeared at surprise a new free bonus for PS4 and PS5, redeemable by all subscribers to the Sony service, in addition to the games already distributed for this month and it is an interesting addition for Fortnite fans.

In this case, among the exclusive bonuses for PlayStation Plus subscribers, there is also the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, which you can find at this address on the PlayStation Store and therefore joins the numerous packages that subscribers to the Sony service can already download for free on PS4 and PS5.

Fortnite, recently updated to Chapter 3, is the protagonist of the new PS Plus bonus of December 2021

Inside we find, in particular, the Sultura costume and the Cymitar Pickaxe, two exclusive aesthetic objects that can help to customize your fighter in a particular way in the game.

The package in question adds to the other benefits that have already emerged for subscribers this month: we saw the free PS5 and PS4 games announced for PS Plus in December 2021, complete with discussions that Godfall is not the full game and Mortal Shell is not available in the Enhanced Edition on PS5, but new things continue to arrive in the catalog.

In addition to the exclusive bonuses for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone with the Combat Pack, therefore, from today we also find the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Package, which does not include very much but it is probably a very welcome addition for the many fans of the Epic game Games.