PlayStation Plus, December free games announced

Sony has unveiled the lineup of new arrivals on PlayStation Plus in December, which has now come.

PlayStation Plus is the subscription service of the Japanese company, which allows you to take home games every month, cloud space for saves and online multiplayer.

The free November games will be available for a few more days, and they include a hilarious recently released online multiplayer.

As you will see from the post below, it has arrived confirmation of the numerous leaks, from multiple sources, regarding the free games of the month of December.

The new PlayStation Plus entries in December will be:

Godfall: Challenger Edition

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Mortal Shell

Play the hero or become the villain with this month’s PlayStation Plus games Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell join the line-up on 7th December: https://t.co/jIkB1kOOzY pic.twitter.com/SV8vjrK7Yk – PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) December 1, 2021

As usual, these are three titles introduced for first time on Sony’s subscription service for its consoles.

Two are for PlayStation 4, which can also be used on PlayStation 5 thanks to backward compatibility, while one is PS5 native.

For the availability of this trio it will be necessary to wait until next December 7th, and will remain redeemable until January 1st.

There are even PlayStation VR games, inserted since last month and still valid for the promotion:

The Persistence

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Until You Fall

To inaugurate the games for PlayStation VR we think the trio composed of The Persistence, a first-person sci-fi survival, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, a horror adventure inspired by the homonymous saga of comics and TV series, and finally Until You Fall, a fantasy white weapon fighting game with electronic music.

