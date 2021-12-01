Tech

PlayStation Plus, December free games announced

Sony has unveiled the lineup of new arrivals on PlayStation Plus in December, which has now come.

PlayStation Plus is the subscription service of the Japanese company, which allows you to take home games every month, cloud space for saves and online multiplayer.

The free November games will be available for a few more days, and they include a hilarious recently released online multiplayer.

As you will see from the post below, it has arrived confirmation of the numerous leaks, from multiple sources, regarding the free games of the month of December.

The new PlayStation Plus entries in December will be:

  • Godfall: Challenger Edition
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • Mortal Shell

As usual, these are three titles introduced for first time on Sony’s subscription service for its consoles.

Two are for PlayStation 4, which can also be used on PlayStation 5 thanks to backward compatibility, while one is PS5 native.

For the availability of this trio it will be necessary to wait until next December 7th, and will remain redeemable until January 1st.

There are even PlayStation VR games, inserted since last month and still valid for the promotion:

  • The Persistence
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • Until You Fall

To inaugurate the games for PlayStation VR we think the trio composed of The Persistence, a first-person sci-fi survival, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, a horror adventure inspired by the homonymous saga of comics and TV series, and finally Until You Fall, a fantasy white weapon fighting game with electronic music.

We remind you that you can redeem PS5 games even without owning the console: here’s how you have to do it.

PlayStation Plus recently broke a new record by proving itself a service much appreciated and requested by fans.

There was also recently a big movement in Sony studios, surprise development team acquisitions.

If you are looking for a PS5 exclusive, Deathloop is available now on Amazon at a discounted price!

