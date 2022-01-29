PlayStation Plus, extra free play in February (but there’s bad news)

Yesterday, Sony released the lineup of new arrivals on PlayStation Plus during the next month of Februaryalmost upon us.

For those few who don’t know PS Plus is the Sony subscription servicewhich allows you to take home free games every month, as well as cloud space for saves and multiplayer.

If the free games for January are still available for a while, there is great anticipation for the new batch that is almost imminent.

Apparently, however, in addition to the three games announced on January 27, there will also be an extra title to the prerogative, however, of a single region.

As reported on the official social channels, it seems that the Asian division of Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to enrich the PlayStation Plus lineup in February with an additional game, but only for Japan.

The lucky Japanese players will in fact also be able to download Dragon’s Crown Prothe remastered version of the classic hack ‘n slash with RPG elements released on PS3 and PSP.

The game in question will then add to the previous three, namely:

UFC 4 (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PlayStation 5)

(PlayStation 5) Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot adventure (PlayStation 4)

At the moment, Dragon’s Crown Pro it is not included in any other Western PS Plus catalog, meaning that not even we Italians could benefit from it.

【#PSPlus】 2022 年 2 月 提供 コ ン テ ン ツ 情報！

EA SPORTS UFC 4 詳 し く は こ ち ら ⇒ https://t.co/POAIEYDlTx# フ リ ー プ レ イ pic.twitter.com/Alnp5b6PxJ – プ レ イ ス テ ー シ ョ ン 公式 (@PlayStation_jp) January 27, 2022

