PlayStation Plus, February free games announced

Sony has unveiled the lineup of new arrivals on PlayStation Plus in February, which has now come.

PlayStation Plus is the subscription service of the Japanese company, which allows you to take home games every month, cloud space for saves and online multiplayer.

The free January games will be available for a few more days, and they include one of the titles in the series of Person.

As you will see from the post below, this time we arrived unscathed without the usual and numerous leaks, coming from multiple sources, concerning the free games of the month.

THE February free games of PlayStation Plus will be:

UFC 4 (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PlayStation 5)

(PlayStation 5) Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot adventure (PlayStation 4)

As usual, these are three titles introduced for first time on Sony’s subscription service for its consoles.

Two are for PlayStation 4, which can also be used on PlayStation 5 thanks to backward compatibility, while one is only for PS5.

It is about UFC 4, sports title dedicated to the world of mixed martial arts. Here is the description:

Create your own legend in EA SPORTS UFC 4. In EA SPORTS UFC 4, the fighter you become is determined by your fighting style, your achievements and your personality. No matter how or where you play EA SPORTS UFC 4, you’ll always be at the center of every fight.

For the availability of this trio it will be necessary to wait until next February 2nd, and will remain redeemable until March 1st.

We remind you that you can redeem PS5 games even without owning the console: here’s how you have to do it.

PlayStation Plus recently broke a new record by proving itself a service much appreciated and requested by fans.

There was also recently a big movement in Sony studios, surprise development team acquisitions.