PlayStation Plus, free games of January 2022, when they will be announced and forecasts – Nerd4.life

We have reached the end of the month, so it is time to answer the typical question of this period, which is: when will the free games for PS5 and PS4 from January 2022 for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus?

Sony’s announcement relating to the monthly line-up for subscribers to the service does not have a precise fixed date, however usually the new free PlayStation Plus games are officially unveiled on the last Wednesday of the month, so we expect the reveal for the 17:30 Italian on December 29th. Subsequently, barring surprises, they will be available starting from the first Tuesday of the following month, therefore from January 4, 2022.

As for the possible games that could be part of the January PlayStation Plus line-up, more than forecasts we already have a rather credible leak from billbil-kun, a leaker who in recent months has proved to be quite reliable given that he has ” guessed “the free titles of the PS Plus of the past months, as well as a good part of those that Epic Games is giving away these days. According to the deep throat, PlayStation Plus subscribers in January will be able to download for free Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers, one of the possible free PlayStation Plus games in January 2022

Persona 5 Strikers (our review here) is a Mosou-style Persona 5 spin-off, therefore an action game in which we will have to face hordes of enemies. In the game, an unreleased story is told with the Phantom Thieves as protagonists and new characters.

Dirt 5 (our review here) is the last chapter of Codemaster’s well-known racing game series, in which we will be able to compete off-road on numerous courses in Career mode or in online or local multiplayer with split-screen.

Finally, Deep Rock Galactic (here our review) is a first person shooter in which players will play the role of fearless space dwarves and will have to dig, drill and open passages on alien planets, while shooting at everything that moves, from alone or in the company of friends thanks to the cooperative multiplayer mode.

We also remind you that until January 3, 2022 you can download the free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021, namely Goodfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell and DC Super Villains.