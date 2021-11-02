PlayStation Plus, free November games available (and there are many)

From now on, Sony console players will be able to download the new free PlayStation Plus games, offered for the month of November.

This time, PlayStation Plus members will be eligible to redeem well 6 free games: it is therefore an additional bonus of 3 titles compared to the previous months.

Sony has in fact announced that, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR, starting from this month 3 products will also be available for download in virtual reality.

The free games were only made official last week, but starting from now you can already start downloading them on your consoles.

This month PlayStation Plus subscribers will therefore be able to redeem for free Knockout City, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, First Class Trouble, The Persistence, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners And Until You Fall.

Knockout City is the ambitious multiplayer title from EA Sports that will allow you to play a competitive game of Dodgeball with your friends while Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning it is the definitive edition of the beloved action GDR.

First Class Trouble it is instead a novelty that makes his own debut right on PlayStation Plus: it is a title in which passengers will have to try to identify the players who will try to kill them, in a similar way to what already happens in the phenomenon Among Us.

The last three titles are instead part of the collection in VR, and are respectively a horror sci-fi roguelike, an adventure from the scary franchise of the same name and a hack and slash inspired by arcade games.

Below you will therefore find the Full list of the free games of PlayStation Plus, with the relative links to be able to immediately proceed with the redemption:

We remind you that all free PlayStation Plus titles will remain available until 7 December 2021Don’t forget to redeem them to add them to your collection immediately.

The leak that emerged last week has therefore been confirmed: four of the 6 games available today had already been anticipated by a well-known source.

It also appears that some users will receive fewer games on PlayStation Plus: in addition, one of the three regular monthly selections has been replaced by another title.

Starting today, you can also get access to new PlayStation Now games, which include many well-loved classics.